Lookin’ good … with the help of big sis. Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to show off her toned abs in a sexy selfie video while wearing older sister Kim Kardashian‘s Skims underwear on February 15. Needless to say, the 24-year-old bombshell reminded us how great her bod is.

In the zoom-in video, Kenny could be seen rocking a black set of Skims bra and panties. She tagged both the KKW Beauty founder and her second big business venture in the cute post. Sisters supporting sisters!

Instagram

It’s good to see the supermodel showing off on Instagram again. Kendall is definitely way more quiet on social media than her sisters, especially Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In fact, KoKo even called her out recently for being so MIA on Instagram.

“Loving this Bronde pony! Do I go back to Bronde???” the Good American founder captioned a photo of herself rocking the hair color. “Let me know … Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don’t know.”

When Kendall commented that she “100 percent” wanted to see her big sis revisit the style, Khlo said, “You rarely comment on my photos LOL. So I feel like I have to do this just because you commented.” What a sister serve!

Honestly, we just think Ken has a pretty busy schedule and finds herself living in the moment rather than using social media on her downtime. After all, it seems like she’s playing the field and seeing what happens in all aspects of her life — including dating. She recently dished on exactly what she looks for in a partner.

“Someone who is confident and I really like a witty person. Someone who can make me laugh,” the KUWTK star confessed during a #MyCalvins campaign video that dropped in late December 2019. “The sillier you are, the more yourself you are, the more unfiltered you are, I think the better. Someone who is trying to be something their not or trying to prove something.”

Clearly, this Kar-Jenner knows what she wants. Go get ’em, Tiger.