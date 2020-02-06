LOL! Khloé Kardashian called out little sister Kendall Jenner for not showing her enough love on social media. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star asked her Instagram followers for help deciding on her new hair color, and when Kenny chimed in with her opinion, KoKo had the most hilarious response.

“Loving this Bronde pony! Do I go back to Bronde??? Let me know … Bronde means blonde and brown mix for those who don’t know,” the 35-year-old inquired in a February 5 post with a series of glam photos that showed the gorgeous shade. Kendall, 24, gushed that her sister should “100 percent” go back to the stunning hair color and that was all the feedback the Good American founder needed.

“You rarely comment on my photos LOL. So I feel like I have to do this just because you commented,” Khloé hilariously quipped. Of course, the model wasn’t the only famous family member to show some love. “Yes, baby,” Kylie Jenner chimed in. “I love you baby boo,” her big sis replied.

“Obsessed … Stunning!” close pal Adrienne Bailon added. “So damn gorgeous! Love love this color,” Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak-Biermann wrote. “So beautiful,” Khloé’s BFF Khadijah Haqq McCray commented. Stephanie Shepherd raved that she “loved” the look on the starlet. It sounds like bronde is a winner, right?

Khloé always keeps it very real on social media — from her tough workouts to motherhood — but keeps her page very positive. She loves posting motivational quotes in the morning and spreads love in the comments. Not surprisingly, KoKo’s attitude has a lot to do with raising her daughter, True Thompson. She previously noted that she simply wants her 22-month-old to be “surrounded by love,” and the reality babe even wears a very special reminder of that.

Life & Style exclusively spoke with celebrity go-to George Khalife, a.k.a. George the Jeweler, about the inspiration behind the gold “True” necklace he fashioned for the mom-of-one. “In a past interview that I did, that’s when I came up with the idea — I was just talking and it’s like a wearable memory, and I think that that really speaks,” he explained about his present to Khloé. “It’s like your child’s name. It’s something that you can pass down, it’s something that she (True) can wear. So, it’s more than just a name.”

Keep being the sweetest, Khloé!