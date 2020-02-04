Kylie Jenner Admits She and Kendall Are ‘Polar Opposites’: ‘She Does Her Thing and I Do Mine’

Just because Kylie Jenner and her big sister Kendall Jenner were only born two years apart, doesn’t mean they have a lot in common! Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, revealed that she and Kendall, 24, are actually “polar opposites.”

“But it works out,” Kylie assured. “We don’t ever cross. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and have a great time.” Kendall echoed her sibling’s sentiment. “She likes black … I like white. My room was white and silver and gold, and hers was black, really dark,” the supermodel recalled.

“Kylie had a zebra pattern, and I had leopard. We responded to each other, so we would have our own thing,” Kendall continued. “But we have similarities, too — we’re definitely sisters.” In addition to Kendall and Kylie’s special bond, the youngest Kar-Jenner revealed how she connects to the rest of the famous bunch, including Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner.

“I feel like I can relate to every single one of my family members in a different way. I think my mom and I are very similar, but Kourtney and I also have similarities,” Kylie said. “Kendall and I are very adventurous and athletic. Me and Khloé are free-spirited and silly, and Rob’s very silly.”

When it comes to Kris, however, the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars can definitely see the similarities, too. “My siblings compare us all the time,” Kylie admitted. “I see my mom almost every day … I was over there last night. I’ll just go by her house. We’re always here working together, doing different things or taking meetings together.”

As a result of Kylie and Kris, 64, spending so much time together, the self-proclaimed momager has formed a close relationship with Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster. “Kris gets to have lunch with Stormi, read her books, put her down for naps. She’s definitely spending more time with her now than any of the other grandchildren,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019.

“They’re attached at the hip, it’s really adorable to see. It’s kind of like Kris and Kylie’s relationship,” the insider added. How sweet! We just love how family-oriented the Kar-Jenners are.

