Check you out! Kendall Jenner was spotted hanging out in West Hollywood with friends on January 23 — and needless to say, the girl knows how to make a casual look super chic.

The 24-year-old rocked a grey cropped cardigan with two-toned black jeans and sneakers. Plus, she accessorized with the extremely trendy Tommy beaded bag by Staud. Also, isn’t her ’90s-inspired hairclip bun so cute? The whole look really screams era fashion and we’re obsessed.

We couldn’t help but notice how toned the KUWTK star is, too … and we know she’s dedicated to keeping herself in shape. In fact, Autumn Calabrese, Kendall’s former trainer, spoke with Life & Style exclusively about how she got fit for one of the biggest moments of her life — her first Victoria’s Secret runway show.

“She was 17, so she had about six months until she could legally sign the Victoria’s Secret contract, and she is very naturally lean, she is very tall, obviously beautiful,” the fitness guru told LS back in August. “So, for her, it was more about just staying lean and toned. We focused on a lot of toning exercises for her legs, for her hips, for her abdominals, we did everything. We weight trained, but we didn’t go super heavy on the weights — we kept it in higher reps, so it was a little bit lighter weights going for that definition even though girls can’t really bulk up.”

The trainer was really focused on exercises that would up Kenny’s confidence, too. “We did bodyweight exercises a lot,” she explained. “Things like squatting, lunging, glute bridges, so everything is toned and tight — that was the biggest concern. Keeping everything toned and tight, so when she went in for her fitting and she went in for whatever meetings, she would feel like the best version of herself stepping there, coming in that young.”

Needless to say, the model must have kept up at least some parts of this regimen … if those abs are anything to go by. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Kendall’s crop top and jeans look!