The Sexiest Kardashian-Jenner Photos of 2022 So Far: Kim, Kendall and More!

Another year, another opportunity for the Kardashian-Jenner women to bring all the heat to social media!

To kick off 2022, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a steamy bikini selfie from her trip to the Bahamas with boyfriend Pete Davidson. “Sweet, sweet fantasy baby,” the KKW beauty mogul captioned the photo with lyrics from Mariah Carey‘s hit single “Fantasy.”

While Kim’s killer figure certainly stole the show, a NSFW comment from Scott Disick also got fans talking. “Damn! Where’s the tripod!” the Talentless founder, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with Kourtney Kardashian, wrote.

Sure, Scott could have been referring to a literal camera tripod, but fans had a more, er, salacious interpretation. “That’s BDE,” one user commented, referring to the phrase “Big D–k Energy,” commonly associated with Pete. “I would bet anything this is Pete’s nickname,” a second user added.

The following day, Kim’s supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, took to her Instagram Stories to praise her sibling’s hugely popular shapewear company. “I live in Skims,” the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show alum captioned a mirror selfie wearing a matching brown bra and underwear set.

When Kendall isn’t hyping up Skims, she’s spending quality time with boyfriend Devin Booker. The E! alum and the professional basketball player, who went public with their romance in February 2021, are “so in love,” a source previously dished to Life & Style, noting it’s “only a matter of time” before they get engaged.

Kendall and Devin “talk about getting married,” but they aren’t in a “huge rush,” the insider added. As for the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, they’re “counting down the days” until Devin pops the question.

Kendall has “never been happier,” the source assured. “It’s wonderful that they found each other.”

Kendall and Kim aren’t the only ones with thriving love lives. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker, are going strong! Considering the lovebirds packed on some major PDA in 2021, we expect this year to be no different — with a few solo thirst traps from Kourtney sprinkled in, of course.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the sexiest Kardashian-Jenner photos of 2022 so far.