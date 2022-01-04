Down the aisle? Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker getting engaged is “only a matter of time,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “They’re so in love.”

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 26, and Phoenix Suns player, 25, “talk about getting married” and their future together, they’re not in a “huge rush,” notes the insider. However, the model’s famous family is “counting down the days” until the athlete “pops the question.”

“She’s never been happier,” gushes the insider about the “perfect” couple. “It’s wonderful that they found each other.”

While the pair prefer to keep their romance very hush-hush, it’s clear they have been progressing things along.

“They’re at an amazing place and spending the holidays together just reinforced that,” explains the insider, referring to their cozy cabin weekend together while celebrating New Year’s Eve. “Their holidays were magical, and they’re looking forward to a future filled with more memories.”

Kendall and Devin even sparked engagement rumors during their snowy getaway.

“My weekend,” the Vogue cover star captioned a series of Instagram photos showing off the chic cottage she stayed in with her beau. The reality star shared one cuddled up mirror selfie with Devin, and the Michigan native appeared to be wearing a gold wedding band on his ring finger as he clutched a glass of wine.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“THE FIFTH PICTURE!!! Kenny, you serious?” one commenter wrote with a crying emoji. “He’s wearing a wedding ring,” someone else said. “I see a ring on that finger,” another user quipped.

It appears Kendall and Devin will continue to keep their relationship as private as possible. The California native previously revealed her older sisters inspired her and younger sister Kylie Jenner to keep their dating lives out of the spotlight.

“Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things and do them pretty publicly. No offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn’t want to [do that],” she explained during the KUWTK reunion in June.

Kendall added, “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest … I just feel like it’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”