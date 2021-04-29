Hot romance alert! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker have kept their relationship mostly low-key but continually share many cute couple moments. From cozy photos to flirty exchanges, these two make our hearts melt.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 25, and NBA player, 24, first sparked dating rumors in April 2020. They seemed to solidify their bond when Devin accompanied Kendall on Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday trip to Tahiti nearly six months later. They finally went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021 by sharing a cuddly photo together.

Since posting publicly about their relationship, the model and Phoenix Suns star have been “getting serious,” a source previously told Life & Style. Moreover, Kenny “wouldn’t have gone public” with Devin if she wasn’t certain about their connection.

“Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source noted. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

Part of their bond has to do with the Michigan native getting to know the A-lister “well” during their time together. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the source gushed. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

As fans know, Kendall keeps her romantic life extremely private compared to her famous siblings, who have shown parts of their long-term relationships and marriages on KUWTK.

“Kendall’s been the one in the family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now,” noted the insider. “She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

That being said, the 818 Tequila founder and athlete seem to be in a great place. A source told In Touch in September 2020 their chemistry is “off the charts.”

“They can’t keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn’t forced,” the source said at the time, echoing that the duo has a lot in common. “They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food. They like the same movies, there are no awkward moments.”

Keep scrolling to see Kendall and Devin’s cutest couple moments!