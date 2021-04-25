PDA on display! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker were spotted holding hands during a romantic night out in New York City on Saturday, April 24.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old looked stunning in a matching camel-colored leather corset top and pants, while the NBA star, 24, rocked camel-colored cargo pants with a black tee underneath a black-and-white checkered button-up shirt. The happy couple each accessorized with face masks.

The Phoenix Suns, Devin’s team, will be playing the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, April 25, so it appears the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star accompanied her beau across the country to cheer him on. However, it comes as no surprise since the dynamic duo seem to be head-over-heels for one another lately.

In early April, the model and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, enjoyed an evening in with the shooting guard at home in Beverly Hills. Both Kendall and the makeup mogul, 23, shared videos from the chill session, which included a head-to-head battle on an arcade basketball game. Naturally, Devin came out on top and beat Kylie, though she gave him a run for his money.

The reality star and the athlete sparked romance rumors in April 2020 after enjoying a road trip together in Arizona. Six months later, he accompanied Kendall on a family trip to Tahiti to celebrate Kim Kardashian‘s milestone 40th birthday in October. The dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 — and they’ve been “getting serious” ever since, an insider previously told Life & Style.

Kendall is usually private about her relationships, but she “wouldn’t have gone public” with the basketballer if she wasn’t confident in their connection. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source added. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

Plus, the pair seem to have a really solid bond. “He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” a second insider previously explained. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”