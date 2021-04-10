Games and More! Kendall Jenner and Boyfriend Devin Booker Spend Quality Time With Her Sister Kylie

Chill night in! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker enjoyed quality time with Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner on Friday, April 9 — and it seems the trio had an amazing night in.

In a cute video posted to the 25-year-old’s Instagram Stories, the Life of Kylie alum, 23, and the NBA star, 24, went head-to-head in an arcade basketball game. At first, the makeup mogul and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard were maintaining a tied score … but soon, Devin surpassed Kylie’s score by 20-plus points.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

On the Kylie Skin founder’s Instagram Stories, she shared a clip of the Michigan native receiving the “new high score” of 117 on the game and celebrating.

One day prior to the at-home hangout, the supermodel and the athlete were photographed attending a celebrity bash at L.A. hotspot The Nice Guy. Kylie was also spotted at the event, so it seems Kenny’s little sister has been spending time with the couple a lot lately.

The Vogue cover model and the basketball player sparked dating rumors in April 2020, six months before Devin accompanied Kendall to Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday trip to Tahiti with the famous family. The dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day with a cuddly snapshot — and have been “getting serious” since confirming their romance, an insider previously revealed to Life & Style.

The 818 Tequila founder doesn’t usually flaunt her relationships, but she “wouldn’t have gone public” with Devin if she wasn’t confident in their bond. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source noted. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

A second source previously revealed that the reality star has “gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

“He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the insider explained. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”