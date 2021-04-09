Date with bae! Kendall Jenner was spotted during a night out with boyfriend Devin Booker at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 25-year-old rocked a printed orange tube top, black leather pants and white sandals as she and the NBA star, 24, exited the venue around 1 a.m. Devin followed behind his lady love while wearing a white hoodie and matching white pants. The model and the athlete each accessorized with face masks.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Phoenix Suns player sparked romance rumors in April 2020, when they took a road trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. Six months later, Devin accompanied Kendall on a trip to Tahiti to celebrate big sister Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday with the famous family.

After nearly a year of speculation, the dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021. The 818 Tequila founder shared a snapshot of the pair laughing while snuggled up on a countertop via her Instagram Stories that day and captioned it with a simple heart emoji. Since posting the image, Kendall and Devin have “gotten serious” as a couple, an insider previously told Life & Style, noting that she “wouldn’t have gone public” with him if she wasn’t confident in their romance.

“Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source added. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

It seems the reality star even has babies on the brain amid her blossoming romance with the Michigan native. “I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] was having a baby,” Kendall revealed during a recent KUWTK season 20 confessional. “And then, one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’” She added about her nieces, “Sometimes, I just see Stormi and True and Chicago all playing together, and I’m like ‘I want kids badly. Soon, too.'”

No matter when she decides to have kids, Kendall is going to be an excellent mom.

