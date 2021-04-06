Hot and heavy! Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally flirt on social media. Needless to say, fans can’t get enough of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player’s cute romance.

The model confirmed her relationship with the Phoenix Suns player on Valentine’s Day 2021 after almost a year of speculation. A source told Life & Style the pair has been “getting serious” as of late.

“They make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together,” divulged the source about the gorgeous duo.

Kendall even shut down pregnancy speculation on March 25. “You got this!!! @KendallJenner,” Kris Jenner tweeted with a baby bottle emoji.

“Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement,” Kenny responded with a laughing and facepalm emoji.

The momager was posting in reference to that night’s episode of KUWTK, which documented Kendall’s “baby fever.” During the episode, the model said she wanted kids “soon” and felt slightly “jealous” of her siblings’ families.

“I think it also started to hit me when I saw Kylie [Jenner] was having a baby,” the 818 Tequila founder explained during a private interview. “And then, one of my best friends is having a baby, and she’s my age. So I’m like, ‘Cool, I’m a little jealous, but it’s fine.’” The brunette beauty was seemingly referring to pal Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to daughter Khai in September 2020 with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Kim, Khloé and Kylie’s daughters, Chicago, True and Stormi, respectively, were all born in 2018 and are extremely close. Kendall couldn’t help but gush over how sweet their special bond is, which made her long for her own family.

“Sometimes, I just see Stormi and True and Chicago all playing together, and I’m like ‘I want kids badly soon, too,’” she said about her nieces.

However, Khloé was convinced her sister’s “baby fever” would “go down” soon enough, but just in case, recruited her to babysit. First, Kenny spent the day with Malika Haqq’s son, Ace, before watching True, Chicago and Psalm West for a night while their moms had a girls’ night. KoKo’s plan worked and the catwalk queen acknowledged she still wants babies but “maybe not this second.”

“If anything, this experience didn’t turn me off from having kids, it actually made me more excited,” Kendall added.

It looks like she’s taking things one day at a time and is extremely happy with Devin. Keep scrolling to see their flirtiest exchanges!