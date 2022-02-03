Kendall Jenner has slowly been getting more open about showing off her romance with boyfriend Devin Booker via Instagram. But fans are worried about trouble in paradise after the model shared a February 2 drop of seven photos titled “Things I love” and didn’t include the NBA star.

The 26-year-old kicked things off with a sweet photo of her dog, Doberman Pinscher Pyro, wearing a pair of sunglasses. Kendall then posted snapshots of several vehicles from her car collection, including a Mercedes G-Wagon, a black Porsche and her classic 1960 purple vintage Cadillac Eldorado convertible.

The presence of NBA greats was present in one of Kendall’s photos, showing an autographed Dwyane Wade jersey framed on the wall of her exercise room while doing yoga, as another green jersey hung in the adjoining bathroom. But neither belonged to Devin.

“U love everything but ur boyfriend? :/?” one fan asked in the comments about the absence of the Phoenix Suns star from her photo collection, which also included a brown horse as Kendall is an avid equestrian. “Where’s Devin?” another fan questioned, while one person asked, “U don’t love book?”

While Kendall has never publicly expressed her “love” for Devin, she’s shown in other posts how much he means to her. The pair cuddled up for a New Year’s Eve photo that the 818 tequila founder shared about how she rang in 2022, which she simply captioned, “My weekend.” Kenny also made a pitch for fans to vote for Devin as a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game with a January 7 Instagram Story, telling followers how to cast their ballots for her boyfriend.

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple on June 12, 2021, by sharing several rare photos of themselves throughout their first year of dating. On Kendall’s November 3 birthday, the basketball star gushed that she was the “Most beautiful woman” in an Instagram Story photo showing the pair having a romantic dinner during a tropical vacation.

Even though Devin didn’t make the photo cut of the things Kendall “loves,” an engagement is “only a matter of time,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in January 2022, adding “They’re so in love.” The insider said that while Kendall and Devin “talk about getting married” and their future together, they’re not in a “huge rush,” to the altar. However, the model’s famous family is “counting down the days” until the athlete “pops the question.”