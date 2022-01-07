Kendall Jenner really is boyfriend Devin Booker‘s biggest cheerleader when it comes to his red-hot NBA career. She wants to make sure the Phoenix Suns star ends up in the starting lineup of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in February and is encouraging her 211 million Instagram followers to vote for Devin.

The model, 25, usually keeps her romance with Devin, 25, on the down-low. But she was all about supporting him in a Friday, January 7, Instagram Story. Kendall showed the logo for the event, along with Devin’s photo and option. She wrote to her followers to go to vote.nba.com and select her boyfriend.

With his impressive stats averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, Devin has the sixth best numbers in the NBA’s Western Conference ballot. But he’s up against fierce competition, such as Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Memphis’ high flying Ja Morant and other top tier talent who could make the starting cut ahead of Devin.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

As the pro-athlete has helped lead the Suns to the current number one spot atop the NBA’s Western Conference, it’s all but a foregone conclusion that he will be playing in the All-Star game. But Kendall wants to make sure Devin is one of the two guards who start the game for the West, and her legion of Instagram fans could surely help get him there.

After all, no other NBA player has a girlfriend with over 200 million Instagram followers. Fans can vote one ballot per day until voting closes on January 22, including selecting up to two guards from each conference when choosing starters.

Kendall and Devin first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on an April 2020 getaway to scenic Sedona, Arizona. Their romance grew stronger in the months that followed and she became a court side presence at his basketball games the following season.

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary as a couple on June 12, 2021, by sharing several rare photos of themselves throughout their first year together. When Devin returned from the Tokyo Olympics in August after helping team U.S.A. bring home the gold medal, the pair went on a boating vacation where Kendall wore the prized possession around her neck in a bikini photo.

Kendall and Devin just rang in 2022 together in a snowy farmhouse, alongside fellow couple and close pals, Justin and Hailey Bieber. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum even shared a rare selfie where she was beaming with joy while cuddled up to her handsome boyfriend, toasting the new year.