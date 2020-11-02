A Lucky Man! Get to Know Kendall Jenner's Current Flame Devin Booker

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner is by far the most low-key member of her famous family, and that includes her love life. However, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star finally shared a photo with her current flame, Devin Booker, on Instagram. While celebrating Halloween, as well as the supermodel’s upcoming 25th birthday, the pair posed for a PDA-packed picture.

In the black-and-white snapshot, Kendall, who was dressed as Pamela Anderson in the 1996 film Barb Wire, pressed her face against Devin and made a seductive expression. Obviously, he’s one lucky man! To learn more about Devin and his relationship with Kendall, keep reading.

Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Devin Booker is a professional athlete:

Just like Kendall’s ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons, Devin plays in the NBA. The 24-year-old is a point guard/shooting guard for the Phoenix Suns in Arizona. Prior to making it to the big leagues, Devin played D1 college basketball at the University of Kentucky.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are taking things slow:

The attractive couple first sparked dating rumors in April after being spotted on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. A month later, Kendall was photographed picking up Devin from the airport in Los Angeles.

Fast forward to September, and the Michigan native joined the E! personality and the rest of the Kar-Jenner bunch on a trip to Tahiti for Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday. “Kendall and Devin are seeing each other, but aren’t serious and are just having fun with each other,” a source told Us Weekly ahead of their over-the-top getaway. “It’s easy because they get along well and he also gets along great with her family.”

Devin Booker was once romantically linked to Jordyn Woods:

Long before Kendall and Devin were a thing, he and Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, 23, were rumored to be dating. In fact, according to multiple outlets, Kendall, Ben, Devin and Jordyn went on a double-date in May 2018. Apparently, the foursome dined at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles until the wee hours of the morning. Oh, how times have changed.

