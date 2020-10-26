Looking good! Kim Kardashian showed off her fit figure in a string bikini during a beach vacation following her birthday celebration.

“This is 40!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet captioned a series of photos on Monday, September 26, that showed her posing in a nude-colored thong swimsuit, a Louis Vuitton headscarf and sporty sunglasses. The reality babe was standing in crystal-clear, ankle-deep water for the impromptu photo shoot.

Needless to say, followers were floored by the SKIMS creator’s killer curves. “That’s 40 for me, too. HBD,” Emily Ratajkowski commented with a prayer hands emoji. “Sure is!” Kendall Jenner quipped, while Jonathan Cheban (a.k.a. Foodgod) added, “Looks better than 39!”

The KKW Beauty founder entered a new decade on October 21 and celebrated with a very special event thrown by her closest family and friends. “All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart,” Kim gushed via Instagram about the big day on Friday, October 23. “You know I’m a sentimental person, and this party was the most special.”

The party was themed to reflect Kim’s life, from all her childhood birthday parties to her former hangout spots. The soiree included home movies her late father Robert Kardashian filmed, cardboard cutouts of Kim that featured her most iconic outfits and recreations of her old birthday cakes. The event was attended by her husband, Kanye West, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall.

“Each and every detail that went into this was so special, and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40 … This definitely came full circle,” the Kim and Kourtney Take New York star concluded her sweet post.

Her birthday turned out even better than expected, considering she was forced to cancel her original party amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I had the best plan,” Kim told Grazia in an interview published on October 6. “It was going to be called, ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.’ I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.” However, she said she’ll possibly save the theme for next year.

It looks like after her bash, the starlet jetted off to a beachy location to keep the celebration going. Keep scrolling to see photos!