The sweetest birthday gift! Kim Kardashian shared a precious video of her youngest daughter, Chicago West, singing her “Happy Birthday” in honor of her 40th on Wednesday, October 21. In the cute Instagram Stories clip, the 2-year-old sung for her “mommy” while smiling in a gray Kids See Ghosts sweatshirt and white pants.

It’s great to see the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s kids doting on her for her special day. The KKW Beauty founder ended up having to cancel her lavish birthday party plans due to social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had the best plan,” Kim told Grazia in an interview published on October 6. “It was going to be called, ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.’ I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Unfortunately, Kanye West‘s wife wasn’t able to wear the special dress for her big day — but she definitely plans to showcase the garment at an event in the future. “It is insane,” Kim gushed over the piece. “We did virtual fittings. I don’t even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?”

The starlet did end up celebrating in a big way, with a surprise party thrown for her by mom Kris Jenner. The guests took rapid COVID tests upon entry to the lavish space, in which there was a replica of the retro diner where she celebrated her 8th birthday at Ed Debevic’s, the white BMW she received for her Sweet 16 and a life-size recreation of TAO nightclub, where many Kar-Jenner birthdays have been celebrated. The surprise bash aired on the Wednesday, October 21 episode of KUWTK.

The California native also spoke about how aging puts things in perspective for her, particularly regarding Chicago and her children, North, Saint, Psalm. “I’m not one that gets nervous about getting older. I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way, but I’m proud that my kids get me here another year,” the reality star explained to the outlet. “I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age.”

Kim — along with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and brother Rob Kardashian Jr. — lost her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., to esophageal cancer in 2003. Considering she was just 22 years old when he died, it makes sense the Skims founder would be focused on treasuring every moment with her precious family.