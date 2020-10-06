Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kim Kardashian was forced to cancel her upcoming 40th birthday party. Fortunately, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, is still willing to dish on her would-have-been bash.

“I had the best plan,” Kim told Grazia in an interview published on Tuesday, October 6. “It was going to be called, ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.’ I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.”

If you’re wondering what happened to the custom ensemble, the KKW Beauty mogul assured she has it at home. “It is insane,” Kim gushed. “We did virtual fittings. I don’t even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?”

The E! personality will be celebrating her milestone birthday on Wednesday, October 21, and believe it or not, she’s more than ready to leave her thirties behind. “I’m not one that gets nervous about getting older. I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way, but I’m proud that my kids get me here another year,” the California native mused, referring to her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. “I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age.”

Kim’s father, Robert Kardashian Sr., died of esophageal cancer in 2003 when she was just 22 years old. Since then, the Skims founder is doing her best to honor her dad’s legacy. In his heyday, Robert was a big-time businessman and lawyer. His most notable case was working as one of O.J. Simpson‘s defense attorneys during his 1995 murder trial.

Robert’s successful career ultimately influenced Kim to pursue law herself. “He once said to me, ‘I think you’d be great at it. But I also think that it’s super stressful and exhausting. So, if you want a stress-free life, maybe don’t follow through with law school,'” she recalled. “He would’ve loved it so much, though. He would’ve been my study partner.”

