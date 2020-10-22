Kim Kardashian’s Family Shares Sweet Birthday Shout-Outs for Her Big 4-0

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Can you believe Kim Kardashian is 40 years old? It feels like just yesterday the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared on our television screens as a charismatic, wildly entertaining 27-year-old!

Of course, Kim’s family, including her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé, couldn’t help but gush over the makeup mogul on her special day.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kim’s birthday celebration hit an unfortunate snag this year. “I had the best plan,” she told Grazia magazine in an interview published on October 6. “It was going to be called, ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.’ I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.”

The iconic French fashion designer, 71, has worked with Kim on numerous occasions over the years, despite not releasing any new collections since 2003. Most notably, the E! personality wore one of Mugler’s designs to the 2019 Met Gala. (Ahem, who could forget that nude, corseted dress that made Kim’s waist look non-existent?)

Even if Kim’s party is a no-go, she still held onto the cowgirl costume … duh! “It is insane,” the Skims founder gushed. “We did virtual fittings. I don’t even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?”

As for saying goodbye to her thirties, Kim is ready. “I’m not one that gets nervous about getting older. I obviously do what I can to try and feel as youthful or to look a certain way, but I’m proud that my kids get me here another year,” the California native expressed, referring to her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with husband Kanye West. “I always think about that. Particularly losing your dad or a parent or someone close to you at a young age.”

