Everything that glitters! Kim Kardashian looked stunning at her 40th birthday party in a vintage Dolce and Gabbana mini dress. The strapless, gold-sequined number hugged every curve of the guest of honor for her special event.

As she entered a new decade, it was only fitting that the KKW Beauty founder wore an equally special dress. Kim sparkled (literally) during the epic celebration with husband Kanye West, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner and more of her closest friends.

“All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gushed via Instagram about the big day on Friday, October 23. “You know I’m a sentimental person, and this party was the most special.”

The theme was essentially Kim through the years and was decorated with special memories and videos from her childhood and beyond. “They recreated all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They recreated the party, the same balloons, the same cake, everything!” her post continued. “My dad videotaped and documented our whole lives, so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party.”

The party was an immersive experience. One room was a recreation of Kim’s first birthday party, while another area housed her 2nd birthday and so on. As the Selfish author relived her 10th birthday, her sisters “did the same exact dance” they performed during her original party.

“We then got to my 16th birthday party, and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake,” Kim continued. Finally, her sisters once again appeared as “bottle service girls” from Tao nightclub, where the Skims creator “spent all” of her birthdays in her 30s.

“Each and every detail that went into this was so special, and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40,” she concluded her sweet post. “This definitely came full circle.”

Although Kim’s birthday turned out to be an amazingly sentimental event, she previously revealed the original plan was to have a big bash. However, it was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I had the best plan,” Kim told Grazia in an interview published on October 6. “It was going to be called, ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.’ I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.”

Don’t worry, the Kourtney and Kim Take New York star said “maybe next year” she’ll pull out this look. However, we’re not mad about what she wore instead. Keep scrolling to see Kim’s gorgeous birthday dress!