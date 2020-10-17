Immortalized! Kim Kardashian showed off a stunning Alexander Wang chainmail dress gifted to her by the designer for her upcoming 40th birthday — and the high-end garment had her famous bikini body printed on the front.

“I can’t believe @alexanderwangny took a pic of my body and printed it on this chainmail!!!” the 39-year-old bombshell captioned a photo of the designer’s take on ’90s tourist streetwear. She also shared several snaps of herself wearing the incredible piece, as well as the matching purse, scrunchie and shoes the artist sent from his atelier to accompany the dress.

The photo the former Balenciaga creative director, 36, used for the dress was actually a recent one. On August 31, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her insane curves in a hot pink string bikini during a tropical photo shoot on an undisclosed beach in an undisclosed tropical paradise. One of those photos made it onto the birthday babe’s dress.

“Kim! HBD to the most iconic body of our generation. What better way to than crystalize it!” the San Francisco-born fashion mogul wrote in a note to the reality star that accompanied her gifts.

Unfortunately for Kimmy, her lavish 40th birthday celebration had to be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I had the best plan,” the KKW Beauty founder told Grazia in an interview published on October 6. “It was going to be called, ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.’ I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume.”

Luckily for fans, Kim plans on showing off the milestone dress at another occasion in the future. “It is insane,” Kim raved about the garment. “We did virtual fittings. I don’t even want to waste it on a party for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?” For now, we’ll have to settle for this perfect Alexander Wang look — which should tide us over for the foreseeable future.

