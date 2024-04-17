Game, Set, Match! Zendaya’s Most Incredible Looks During ‘Challengers’ Premieres [Photos]
If there’s anything Zendaya knows how to do, it’s slay a red carpet! The Oakland native has taken her fashion to the next level during the press run for her upcoming film Challengers.
Deal of the DayThis ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal
Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, were inspired by the premise of the film, which featured a tennis prodigy turned coach, and the sporty fits did not disappoint.
1 of 6
2 of 6
3 of 6
4 of 6
5 of 6
6 of 6