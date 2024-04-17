Your account
Zendaya's Fashion Looks During Challengers Premieres

Game, Set, Match! Zendaya’s Most Incredible Looks During ‘Challengers’ Premieres [Photos]

Apr 17, 2024 2:54 pm·
If there’s anything Zendaya knows how to do, it’s slay a red carpet! The Oakland native has taken her fashion to the next level during the press run for her upcoming film Challengers.

Zendaya and her longtime stylist, Law Roach, were inspired by the premise of the film, which featured a tennis prodigy turned coach, and the sporty fits did not disappoint.

