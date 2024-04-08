Zendaya Wears Tennis Dress at Challengers Photocall [Photos]

Zendaya and stylist Law Roach did it again! The starlet has been devouring her red carpet outfits and she just one-upped herself at the Challengers press tour stop in Rome on Monday, April 8.

Zendaya, 27, who recently went blonde, dripped down in a custom tennis-style ​mini dress designed by Loewe. The sparkly silver garment featured a pleated skirt and a plunging neckline that fell down the middle of her torso. While the dress itself was a ~serve,~ Zendaya stomped on necks when she tied the look together with white pointed-toe heels with tennis balls in the middle of both thin heels.