Montana Boyz members Mark Estes, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox reveal if they have ever watched Laguna Beach amid Mark’s romance with Kristin Cavallari during an exclusive video interview with Life & Style.

“We heard of it and stuff, but we never watched it,” Mark, 24, tells Life & Style about Laguna Beach, which aired on MTV from 2004 until 2006.

Kaleb, 24, adds that they “might have to” watch the show now that Kristin, 37, and Mark are dating, noting that it could be “fun” to have a “watch party” with all three Montana Boyz members.

Kade, 22, also says he would consider watching the reality show, noting it could “be interesting” and “fun” to watch Kristin when she was a teenager.

The show followed a group of high school students that attended Laguna Beach High School in Laguna Beach, California. Kristin was among one of the main cast members in the first two seasons, and her love triangle with Stephen Colletti and Lauren Conrad was a major storyline on the series.

Mark and Kristin confirmed their romance when they made their relationship Instagram official on February 27. “He makes me happy,” Kristin captioned a selfie of the pair alongside a white heart emoji.

Two weeks later, The Hills alum revealed that she and Mark took a major step in their relationship when he met her kids during the March 12 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast. She explained that her children, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, met the TikTok star when he picked her up for their first date on February 13.

“My kids [previously] met one person [I dated] for literally five minutes. [It] was a musician because they were really excited and big fans of him. [Mark] is the real first guy I’d say they met,” she shared. “The boys were like, ‘Can I show you my room?’ He’s up there with my kids, seeing their rooms. My boys were so excited about him. I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me. My kids really want to see me happy.”

Getty Images (2)

Kristin explained that she kept her dating life and home life separate following her split from ex-husband Jay Cutler. However, she realized she could introduce her kids to romantic partners sooner after they took a liking to Mark.

“After the first time meeting the kids, Camden was begging me for [Mark’s] number,” the reality star explained. “Camden has very strong opinions about everyone I dated. He’s like, ‘I hate him,’ to a guy he’s never even met. He loves [Mark].”

Meanwhile, Mark tells Life & Style that he gets along well with Kristin’s kids and says that they’re “great.”