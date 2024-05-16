Sarah Paulson Reveals Why She Doesn't Live With Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson revealed the secret to her nine-year relationship with partner Holland Taylor, and it involves a lot of space.

“We don’t live together,” Sarah, 49, said during her appearance on the Monday, May 13, episode of the “SmartLess” podcast. “That’s the secret to it. Holland and I spend plenty of time together, but we don’t live in the same house.”

The American Horror Story star explained that the reasoning behind their decision was because of her and Holland’s differing history of past relationships.

“Holland, before me, hasn’t been in a ton of long-term relationships, whereas Holland is my third more than five-year relationship,” Sarah told “SmartLess” hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. “I tend to do that and have more experience doing that, Holland hasn’t. So to get to be her age and sort of not having really cohabited with someone for a long time — I think it was a lot to sort of have me and all my me-ness in her space.”

However, just because Sarah and Holland, 81, don’t cohabitate, it doesn’t mean that the couple is lacking any romance in their relationship.

“My favorite thing to do — we fall asleep holding hands,” Sarah said. “I like to sleep near her.”

When Sarah and the Legally Blonde star first met in 2005, they were both dating other people. Ten years later, their paths crossed again and sparks flew. In November 2015, Holland teased that she was dating a younger woman during an appearance on the radio station WNYC, per People.

“There’s a very big age difference between us which I’m sure shocks a lot of people, and it startles me. But as they say, ‘If she dies, she dies,’ ” Holland joked at the time.

In January 2016, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Critics Choice Awards, and two months later, Sarah opened up about her and Holland’s romance.

Steve Granitz / Getty Images

“If my life choices had to be predicted based on what was expected from me from a community on either side, that’s going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don’t want to feel that,” Sarah told The New York Times in an article published on March 3, 2016. “What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor.”

Since then, neither Holland or Sarah have been shy about their relationship. In January 2017, Holland described Sarah as her “wonderful love” on Radio Andy’s “Sandyland” broadcast.

Recently, Sarah shared a birthday tribute to her girlfriend via Instagram on January 14, and she joked about Holland having her eyes closed in one of the photos.

“You are, quite simply- my world. I love you. @hollandvtaylor (don’t be mad about the second to last picture, I didn’t know how to take it out, plus there are pictures of me with no eyebrows, so-),” Sarah wrote.