Love isn’t easy — but sometimes, it’s really worth it. Actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are proof of that fact. Their 32-year age gap is a testament to their connection, and though their relationship “has its problems,” they certainly know how to overcome them. Their cutest photos together show how happy they truly are.

“I’m surprised by Sarah. Not that we love and respond to each other, but that she would make a commitment like this and share her life with me,” Holland, 77, told Closer Weekly of her partner of five years. “It’s a constant surprise, every day. I used to joke about it: ‘Well, if she dies, she dies.’ But the truth is, she’s very, very brave.”

The Legally Blonde star is incredibly dedicated to Sarah, 45. “She’s going to live her truth, so I basically am following her lead,” she continued. “I’m blessed to have the life I have now, which no one could’ve predicted. But she’s at the center of my life.”

The Emmy winner also noted that her age is an asset in the relationship. “The fact that I am older makes me steadier. I don’t worry about some of the things that she may worry about,” Holland explained. “I might be a steadying influence. She’s very excitable. I think I’m the person she can quiet down with. I’m hopefully that sense of home.”

The couple started dating in 2015 after working on a PSA announcement together and following each other on Twitter. They actually met years prior but were both seeing other people. Sarah, at the time, was dating older actress Cherry Jones.

The dynamic duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2016. Sarah went public with their relationship in The New York Times two months later and told the publication she thought Holland was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman” she’d ever seen when they first met.

“I think there’s a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what’s important,” she told the outlet why their age gap works for them. “And it can make the little things seem very small.”

Scroll through the gallery to see Sarah and Holland’s cutest photos together!