Celebrating love and birthdays! Sarah Paulson gushed over her longtime girlfriend, Holland Taylor, in a sweet tribute post in honor of her 78th birthday on Thursday, January 14.

“All roads lead me to this face, those eyes, that soul. You are, quite simply, everything to me. Here’s looking at you, kid. Today. Tomorrow. Always,” the 46-year-old captioned a candid snapshot of her partner. “(If you don’t like this picture, you are an idiot, so don’t get mad when you see it. I even made it black and white since you prefer it. So shhhhhh. It’s a perfect picture of a perfect person.) HAPPY BIRTHDAY DARLING.”

Sarah and Holland started dating in 2015, but waited until January 2016 to make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Despite attending the ceremony together, the dynamic duo kept quiet about their relationship until March 2016, when Sarah opened up about their romance during an interview with The New York Times.

In August 2020, Holland revealed how she and her lady love had been spending their time while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. Though the couple is based in Los Angeles, they have separate homes five minutes from one another. So, they took advantage of the properties and would spend a few days at one before heading back to the other. “That’s actually good to be moving around, to have change, because it’s like — life is really, really strange,” the Legally Blonde star told the outlet.

“I mean, we’re mostly together, and we both have a little time where you just don’t have anybody to answer to, without any sort of accommodating someone else’s plans,” Holland added. “So it’s good for me because I’m older, and I’ve been so independent all my life, so it works out well.”

The Truman Show actress previously revealed she and her partner are “very different” people, but their unique qualities make their union incredibly strong. “The fact that I am older makes me steadier,” Holland told Closer Weekly in June 2020. “I don’t worry about some of the things that she may worry about. I might be a steadying influence. She’s very excitable. I think I’m the person she can quiet down with. I’m hopefully that sense of home.”