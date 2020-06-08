Sarah Paulson and Partner Holland Taylor Met in the Cutest Way! See Their Relationship Timeline

Actress Sarah Paulson and her longtime partner, Holland Taylor, have been going strong since 2015. Despite the pair’s 32-year age gap, the American Horror Story star and Legally Blonde alum have an incredible connection.

“We are very different. The fact that I am older makes me steadier,” Holland expressed to Closer Weekly in a June interview. “I don’t worry about some of the things that she may worry about. I might be a steadying influence. She’s very excitable. I think I’m the person she can quiet down with. I’m hopefully that sense of home.”

Holland added she’s “surprised” by Sarah. “Not that we love and respond to each other, but that she would make a commitment like this and share her life with me. It’s a constant surprise, every day. I used to joke about it: ‘Well, if she dies, she dies.’ But the truth is, she’s very, very brave, because it has its problems,” the Emmy Award winner admitted.

“She is very truthful, and she’s going to live her truth, so I basically am following her lead,” Holland continued. “I’m blessed to have the life I have now, which no one could’ve predicted. But she’s at the center of my life.”

Today, Sarah and Holland are regarded as one of Hollywood’s sweetest couples. That said, it took them quite some time to confirm their romance. After settling down in 2015, the A-list duo waited nearly a year before making their red carpet debut at the Critics’ Choice Awards in January 2016 — and even then, neither Sarah nor Holland had publicly confirmed their relationship.

However, in March 2016, Sarah finally opened up about her love life during an interview with The New York Times. The Florida native told the publication that Holland was “probably the most exquisitely beautiful woman” she’d ever seen when they first crossed paths at a dinner party.

Like Holland, Sarah, too, believes their age difference is beneficial. “I think there’s a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what’s important,” she expressed. “And it can make the little things seem very small.”

