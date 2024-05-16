Summer House star Carl Radke reflects on his parents expressing concerns over his romance with Lindsay Hubbard during an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“I talk to them all the time,” Carl, 39, tells Life & Style about his relationship with his mother, Sharon, and stepfather, Lou, while discussing his partnership with Goldfish. “Even when we had that conversation, I didn’t expect it to go that direction to where it went.”

During the April 25 episode, Sharon and Lou advised Carl to call off his wedding to Lindsay, 37, due to their issues.

“They were trying to be supportive and trying to help guide me and understand what was best for both of us,” Carl shares. “But I’m so grateful they participate and they come to film. It’s amazing that [Sharon’s] been a big part of this show. She’s been on since even season 2, periodically throughout.”

After noting he’s happy that his mother is actively involved in both his life and the Bravo show, Carl adds it’s been “a little overwhelming for [his] family” to watch the end of his and Lindsay’s relationship play out on season 8.

“But I’m grateful they participate and yes, it’s been hard, but I’m glad I got a summer ahead of me with good snacks,” he concludes, noting that he and his housemates will be snacking on Goldfish Old Bay seasoned crackers while they film season 9.

The former couple got engaged in August 2022, and split one year later in August 2023. While their breakup has not yet been documented on the show, fans have been able to watch the problems in Carl and Lindsay’s relationship unfold during the current season.

Not only does Carl discuss his parents’ involvement in his life, but he and costars Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller dish about their partnership with Goldfish during the exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“Goldfish is something that I’ve been buying for the house for years. I think it was season 3 that I took over buying groceries and Goldfish was always in the order,” Amanda, 32, explains. “People have been hoarding it in their rooms. We’ve always had the huge family sized box. We’ve had to order multiple of them.”

After Amanda notes that the housemates are all “big snackers,” Ciara, 28, shares that she loves Goldfish’s new Old Bay flavor because it’s “such a nostalgic flavor and seasoning.”

“Especially being from the south, we love a crab boil or some type of seafood,” the model continues. “And you always need excess Old Bay, so it just makes sense.”

Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.