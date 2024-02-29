In July 2023, the stars of Summer House descended upon their luxe Hamptons rental for some beach time, bonding and BBQs. “We had more fun than we’ve had in a couple of years,” says Lindsay Hubbard, who stars in the eighth season with her ex Carl Radke, plus Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod, Paige DeSorbo, husband and wife Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke, and newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

But things got dramatic when Carl broke up with Lindsay less than three months before their wedding. “It was a fun season … until it wasn’t — at least for me,” Lindsay adds. Here, the housemates talk to Life & Style’s Fortune Benatar about love, loss and moving forward.

How Have You Been?

Lindsay: The first month was brutal trying to process my feelings and search for answers. Once I got through that, I started traveling with girlfriends and focusing on people and things that bring me joy.

What do you wish Carl had done differently?

Lindsay: If he wanted to break up, those feelings are valid. But the way he went about it was severely lacking in respect, love and friendship. He could’ve communicated in a way that kept a shred of integrity intact.

What have you learned from this?

Lindsay: I’m stronger than I think. If I can get through this, I can get through anything. I have the most wonderful friends in the world.

Carl, how are you faring?

Carl: I’m hanging in there, taking it one day at a time and focusing on my family, friendships and career.

Tom Sandoval was vilified over his split from Ariana Madix. How did you avoid that fate?

Carl: There’s no comparison. The two breakups are significantly different. I’m grateful for all the love and support I’ve been shown from the incredible Summer House fans.

How was the rest of this season?

Amanda: It was one of the most fun summers we’ve had.

Kyle: We got back to basics: throwing huge parties, fun nights out with hookups, and lighthearted drama.

Paige: It was one of our silliest.

Ciara: It was nice that the girls seemed to be on the same page.

What was it like for the newbies?

West: Everyone was welcoming, but Paige was the first to consistently laugh at the s–t I said.

Jesse: I loved making new friends. Carl was the most welcoming.

How’s everyone’s love life?

Jesse: I’ve gone on a few dates. All were mediocre, one was a catfish.

Gabby: Dating in New York is not for the weak. It feels like a circus!

Danielle: My romance [with Southern Hospitality’s Joe Bradley] ran its course. He’s a great guy, though!

Amanda and Kyle, how’s married life? Any plans for kids?

Amanda: It has its ups and downs, but I couldn’t imagine doing it with anyone but Kyle. We’ll know when we’re ready [for kids].

Kyle: I hope we’re trying by the end of the year!

Paige, what about you and Southern Charm’s Craig Conover?

Paige: I’m in the process of convincing him we should get a dog!