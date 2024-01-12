It’s unlikely that a person would join a show after randomly running into a reality star during a night out, but that can’t be said about West Wilson. The upcoming Bravo star hit the reality TV jackpot and fans will meet him during Summer House season 8.

Who Is ‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson?

Like his fellow Summer House rookie, Jesse Solomon, the 28-year-old is single and embarking on a new chapter in life.

“When it comes to dating, West’s biggest hurdle is being able to commit,” his BravoTV.com bio reads. “As he turns on his Midwestern charm and quickly focuses his attention on a fellow housemate, will this be his chance to push himself to take things past the casual dating stage?”

What Is ‘Summer House’ Star West Wilson’s Job?

West works as a sports journalist; however, he will navigate unemployment during his debut season. According to his BravoTV bio, he was “laid off during a mass staff change” and “is on the hunt for the next opportunity” while he tries to make his way into the close-knit Summer House crew.

West has media and entertainment company Complex and Complex Sports tagged in his Instagram bio, which seemingly confirms his new place of employment after filming. The rookie TV personality shared a photo via Instagram inside the Complex headquarters in August 2023, as he celebrated the end of his (f)unemployment.

West has previously worked alongside celebrities like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and Tom Brady.

Which ‘Summer House’ Star Is West Wilson Connected To?

Lindsay Hubbard introduced West to her costars and helped get him settled in the rowdy bunch.

What Happens to West Wilson During ‘Summer House’ Season 8?

West had a cheeky introduction in the official sneak peek where he is seen making out with costar Ciara Miller during a backyard fire pit hangout with the rest of his housemates.

He later tells Jesse that he’s “totally vibing” with the ICU nurse and will seemingly pursue a romantic connection with her throughout the season – but will he make it out of the friend zone?

When Does ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Premiere?

The drama-filled Bravo show returns on Thursday, February 22 at 9/8c. Fans will be able to stream episodes the next day on Peacock.

This season, West will get into trouble in the Hamptons alongside costars Jesse, Lindsay, Ciara, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, and Gabby Prescod.