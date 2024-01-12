Summer House is coming back for season 8, and the trailer promises plenty of drama. Which cast members are returning, what happens in the trailer and when does the new season premiere?

Who Is Starring on Season 8 of ‘Summer House’?

The latest season of Summer House will be bringing back many familiar faces, as well as introducing viewers to new stars.

Returning stars include Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Gabby Prescod and Carl Radke. Meanwhile, the house guests will also be joined by new friends Jesse Solomon and West Wilson.

What Happens in the ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Trailer?

The trailer – which was released on January 11, 2024 – promises to give insight into the end of Lindsay and Carl’s engagement. The former couple split in August 2023.

“What do you want from me?” Lindsay asked Carl before he responded, “I want you to trust me.”

The trailer jumped to the end of their engagement as Lindsay’s engagement ring was shown in a bowl. Carl then accused the publicist of playing the victim and claimed she would spin the narrative of their breakup to make people side with her.

Lindsay was then shown insisting that Carl blindsided her by calling off their engagement. However, the biggest bombshell might have been Carl’s claim that Lindsay accused him of using drugs amid his sobriety journey.

In addition to Lindsay and Carl’s drama, the trailer also showed newcomer Jesse making advances toward Paige. The interaction likely made viewers uncomfortable, as Paige is in a relationship with Southern Charm star Craig Conover.

The teaser also hinted that married couple Amanda and Kyle were struggling to see eye to eye on certain issues.

When Does ‘Summer House’ Season 8 Premiere?

Summer House will premiere on Bravo February 22, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET.

When Did ‘Summer House’ Stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke Split?

One year after they got engaged in August 2022, news broke that Carl ended their engagement in August 2023.

While they initially kept quiet about the end of their engagement, Lindsay broke her silence by posting a lengthy statement via Instagram in September 2023.

Eugene Gologursky/Bravo

“I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for eight years,” she wrote at the time. “The last two weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”

Lindsay added that she did “not agree with quitting a relationship [at this level] without trying everything possible first.”

“I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace,” she concluded.