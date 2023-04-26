Are Summer House's Sam Feher and Kory Keefer Dating? Inside Relationship

Finding love in the Hamptons! Summer House stars Sam Feher and Kory Keefer are official, and their relationship is heating up.

“Kory’s my boyfriend! That is so weird. I haven’t had a boyfriend in so long!” the Bravo newcomer gushed to Page Six in April 2023, as their season of Summer House was airing. Sam explained that she and Winter House star Kory had “made it official a little while ago.”

Fans watched their relationship unfold during season 7 of Summer House, and the duo is still going strong! Keep reading for details about Sam and Kory’s romance.

Are ‘Summer House’ Stars Sam Feher and Kory Keefer Dating?

Yes, the pair made it official after they filmed Summer House, but kept things a secret for much longer. When it comes to the timeline, Kory met Sam following his Winter House season 2 hookup with Jessica Stocker. But, because of how Winter House season 2 and Summer House season 7 aired on Bravo, they kept the budding romance out of the public eye.

“We started dating when, like, the Jess stuff was going on TV,” the Feher Agency founder explained to Entertainment Tonight in April 2023. “We have dated through rumors about him hooking up with other people online, and I’ve just kind of, like, sat it out, had to like wait my turn. So, it’s nice to kind of finally be like, yeah, it’s been — it’s me! It’s been me. I’m here.”

Sam Feher/Instagram

She even recalled a “crazy insider moment” during an interview with Page Six, recalling a hilarious situation in which she and Kory had to hide their relationship.

“When Craig [Conover] and Kory did Watch What Happens Live for Winter House, Kory and I were dating, but I hadn’t even been announced as cast yet on Summer House, so I’m sitting in the audience all quiet like no one knows who I am,” she shared, referring to a late 2022 appearance of the talk show.

How Did Sam Feher and Kory Keefer Meet?

Kory is best friends with Southern Charm star Craig, who is dating Summer House star Paige DeSorbo. So, when Craig and Kory visited the Hamptons, sparks flew.

“My first impression of him was that he was a total d-bag. I literally was like, ‘I dated and dumped 10 of this guy in the last year!’ So, I will say I was really surprised to kind of peel back the layers and find out that he’s got a lot more going on underneath that,” Sam told ET, noting that Kory has a “big, tough guy exterior,” but actually has “a lot more going on” than viewers might think.

What Has Kory Keefer Said About Girlfriend Sam Feher?

Sam might just be the perfect girl for Kory.

“Sam is amazing. Literally she’s like the best person for me,” he gushed to Us Weekly in April 2023. “I couldn’t be happier right now. We’re amazing together. She brings me up and I hope I do the same for her and there hasn’t been a bad moment with her yet.”