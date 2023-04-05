Summer House's Samantha Feher Is a Star! Career, Net Worth, Boyfriend

Taking over the Hamptons! Samantha Feher made her Summer House debut during season 7, and was looking for love as the season progress. From the look of it, Sam has been wifed up by none other than Winter House star Kory Keefer.

“Kory’s my boyfriend! That is so weird. I haven’t had a boyfriend in so long!” the Feher Agency founder revealed to Page Six during an April 2023 interview, revealing that the Bravo stars “made it official a little while ago,” and teasing that fans will get to watch their love story unfold as Summer House season 7 winds down.

While fans are no doubt obsessed with Samantha and Kory, there’s more to the New Jersey native than just her relationship status. Keep reading for everything to know about Samantha.

Who Is Samantha Feher?

Ahead of her Bravo debut, Samantha “always dreamed of making New York City her personal playground,” per her bio on the network’s official website.

“She’s an entrepreneur who lives by the work hard, play hard motto. Very single, Samantha has a consistent roster of four or five men and is keeping things casual until there’s someone worth dropping everyone else for,” the Bravo bio continued. “But with an overly ambitious personality and party animal lifestyle, can she find a partner who is able to keep up?”

What Is Samantha Feher’s Job?

The businesswoman founded the Feher Agency, a “creative marketing firm with the goal of making marketing human again,” according to the company’s website.

Samantha Feher/Instagram

Before becoming an entrepreneur, Samantha worked at Cosmopolitan, was the head of social at Departures and Cynthia Rowley and has written for various publications.

What Is Samantha Feher’s Net Worth?

Various sites have reported that her estimated net worth is anywhere between $1 and $5 million.

Is Samantha Feher Single?

After meeting fellow Bravo star Kory while filming Summer House, the two struck up a romantic relationship and are currently dating.

“This is a crazy insider moment and funny to look back on, [but] when Craig [Conover] and Kory did Watch What Happens Live for Winter House, Kory and I were dating, but I hadn’t even been announced as cast yet on Summer House, so I’m sitting in the audience all quiet like no one knows who I am,” she recalled to Page Six, teasing that “it’ll be really fun to watch our love story play out a little bit.”

Samantha added, “I don’t want to get emotional, but it’s very special to find someone who means so much to you and then get to relive that experience all the time.”