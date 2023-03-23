In typical Jax Taylor fashion, he’s not holding back. The former Bravo star might not be a Vanderpump Rules cast member anymore, but that didn’t stop him from spilling all the tea as Scandoval continues to heat up.

Jax and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, March 22, and talked about Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal from their point of view. The “When Reality Hits” podcast host even went so far as to claim that his former BFF had cheated on Ariana Madix more than once throughout their past nine-year romance.

“There’s been other times,” Jax claimed on the talk show. “It doesn’t matter if he did it one or ten times, he did it.”

The Michigan native went on to allude to the fact that this not be the first time Tom, 39, has cheated “within the last couple of years.”

Life & Style confirmed on March 3, that Tom and Ariana, 37, had broken up after she learned that he had been in a months-long affair with Raquel, 28. A source told Life & Style at the time that the longtime Bravo couple “in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.”

Tom, Raquel and Ariana have all spoken publicly about the situation and are all set to appear at the forthcoming Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which will film on Thursday, March 23.

During their Watch What Happens Live appearance, Jax and Brittany — who left Vanderpump Rules ahead of the show’s ninth season — the pair also speculated about why Tom would cheat on Ariana with Raquel.

“Here’s the thing. I think Ariana is a very strong, independent woman,” Jax shared. “I think it’s come to the point where he can’t control her. He can control Raquel, she’s easily manipulated and she’s very codependent, so he can do that. He can’t do that with Ariana, so I think he’s kind of moving that way.”

Throughout the interview, Jax also addressed Tom Schwartz‘s involvement in the situation and more. Scroll through our gallery for his bombshell quotes.