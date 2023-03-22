Nothing to hide! Raquel Leviss has opened up about a number of topics related to her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval ahead of the Vanderpump Rules reunion taping on Thursday, March 23, including how their romance began and if Tom Schwartz was aware of their affair.

“It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more. But I’m sure we’ll go into detail about all of that at the reunion,” a makeup-free Raquel, 28, told a videographer about Scandoval while sitting outside the Blush Nail Bar in Valley Village, California, on Wednesday, March 22. She also denied that his best friend and business partner Schwartz, 40, had any knowledge of the romance while Tom, 39, cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with the former beauty queen.

Since Tom and Ariana, 37, have split, Raquel dished on what lies ahead with the TomTom club owner. “I don’t know where our relationship is going to be. We’re just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out,” she explained.

“I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes … We’re not putting a label on anything,” the former SUR hostess said about her future with Sandoval.

Raquel put to rest the much-discussed rumor that her kiss with Katie Maloney‘s ex-husband Schwartz was a ruse to hide her relationship with Sandoval. “That’s not true,” she said of the allegations, adding, “I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz and there’s a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn’t a cover up.”

The former Miss Malibu confirmed that she has spoken to Ariana since the cheating news broke on March 3. “We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn’t receive it very well,” Raquel revealed. When it comes to what will happen at the reunion when the women come face-to-face, she said, “I know I have to take accountability for my actions, and I’m completely prepared to do that.”

Raquel didn’t go into detail about the alleged altercation involving costar Scheana Shay which caused the model to file for an order of protection against her former friend. But she did point to an injury above her eye and alluded to it coming from the reported fight.

“Scheana knows what happened that night. I’m not going to go into it too much, but I do have a permanent scar on my eyebrow,” Raquel explained.

The “Scheananigans” podcast host’s lawyer has denied that a physical altercation ever went down.

“This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” Scheana’s attorney Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, shared in a statement to Life & Style on March 9. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months,” referencing photos that Raquel submitted to the court which appears to show her with a black eye following the alleged altercation.

As far as taking accountability for the chaos that her affair with Tom has caused, Raquel admitted the whole situation has been “a lot. I’ve kind of been off social media altogether … but I guess there’s consequences to my actions. I wasn’t really thinking things through too much.”