Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss is much more than a reality star, and she has a track record to prove it. The Sur hostess came to Los Angeles straight from college at Sonoma State University and has competed in a handful of pageants.

Raquel recently shared that she will be competing in the 2022 Miss California pageant. The reality personality explained on her Instagram account that this may possibly be the last pageant in which she will compete.

“Fingers crossed that it won’t be my very last pageant ever and that I will have the opportunity to represent California on the Miss USA stage,” her April 2020 Instagram caption read. “You may know me as ‘the pageant girl,’ but my one wish is to debunk the stereotype that comes to mind.”

Raquel Competes in Pageants

Raquel’s biggest pageant accomplishment was winning Miss Sonoma County, where she grew up and went to college. She went on to compete in the Miss California Miss Malibu USA, although it’s unknown if she placed in the pageants.

Raquel Models

The Bravo star appeared on the runway in Paris Fashion week in 2019, which is a huge deal. She opened up about her modeling career with The Lookbook in 2019, revealing that she started modeling in 2012.

“In the past two months, I walked for another designer in Paris Fashion Week, which was a dream come true,” she shared. “And then I shot some looks in Paris, and it’s been unreal. I’m loving my modeling career,” she continued.

“I love walking the runway and I used to be a dancer and I love performing in front of people, so I feel like when you walk the runway it’s very similar, that kind of performance aspect.”

Raquel Collaborated on a Beauty Product With Lala Kent

From frenemies to partners! The VPR stars capitalized off of their past feud when Lala called the aspiring occupational therapist a “Bambi ass bitch.” In March 2022, the duo released the “Bambi Eyed B*tch” eyeshadow palette.

Raquel Is a Brand Influencer

The TV personality often has deals with brands for influencing their pieces online. She has worked with Lucky Brand Jeans, Dollskill and Grande Cosmetics.