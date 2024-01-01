Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist celebrated their first New Year’s together just days before they plan to walk down the aisle.

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, celebrated by spending the evening in Times Square. “Another fantasy night in a long line of fantasy nights,” Gerry captioned a photo from the date night via Instagram.

Theresa also shared a glimpse into their celebration by posting a photo of them cuddling before they attended the ball drop. “Relaxing in a New York State of mind waiting for the ball to drop and wishing everyone a happy, healthy and joyful New Year,” she wrote alongside the adorable photos.

The couple took full advantage of their time together on New Year’s Eve after they spent Christmas apart.

“A Very Merry (Gerry) Christmas from us to you! I hope you’re getting to spend time with your loved ones this holiday season,” Theresa wrote on Instagram on December 24. “Gerry and I are celebrating with our own families but will be back together in just a few more days.”

Gerry spent Christmas Eve playing pickleball and bowling before he spent the evening with his daughters, Angie Young and Jenny Wagner, and their families. However, Theresa and Gerry celebrated Christmas with their blended families earlier in December and the retired restaurateur posted a photo showing all five of their daughters wearing matching sweaters that read, “A Very Gerry Christmas.”

Courtesy of Theresa Nist/Instagram

Gerry and Theresa walked away from the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor engaged. During After the Final Rose, Gerry and Theresa also surprised viewers with the announcement that they planned to get married in a televised ceremony that fans can watch live on January 4.

Theresa’s daughter Jen Woolston exclusively revealed to Life & Style on December 20, that both Gerry and her mom are “so excited” for their upcoming big day. Plus, the Golden Bachelor stars aren’t the only ones excited for the celebration. Jen, who actually works in the wedding industry, revealed she can’t wait to see her mom walk down the aisle.

“First of all, I work in weddings. I love weddings. And then this is like the ultimate wedding you know that Mindy Weiss is planning and everything,” Jen shared with Life & Style. “There’s a lot of decisions to make pretty much every day. And you know, I can’t even imagine what it’s going to feel like to actually be there and see it all come to life. Even though we’re in the loop, I think it’s going to feel sort of like a big surprise, really.”

Jen also revealed that she’ll serve as Theresa’s maid of honor, while Gerry’s daughters will be a part of the wedding party as bridesmaids.

“And then Gerry’s granddaughters are sort of in like a junior bridesmaids role,” Jen said, adding, “They’re wearing a different dress than the four of us, but still part of it.”