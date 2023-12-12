First comes love, then marriage, then introducing the family! For The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, their “blended family” is ready to ring in the holiday season together.

Taking to social media on December 9, Gerry, 72, posted a photo of Theresa, 70, with their now-shared adult daughters, all wearing sweatshirts that read “a very Gerry Christmas.” The five ladies were all smiles as they posed for the camera, proving that Gerry and Theresa’s relationship post-show is going strong and their families are getting along.

Courtest of Jen Woolston/Instagram

Theresa’s daughter Jen Woolston posted a similar snap of the five gals together and provided some more context about their choice sweaters, writing, “Pretty sure it was my nephew Braxton who declared it a Very Gerry Christmas and we were all like YES!!” The phrase was clearly a favorite among the blended family, and their custom cozies took center stage in the photos.

Gerry and Theresa’s first holiday season together comes not only amid their engagement and lead up to their January 2024 wedding, but also in the aftermath of Gerry’s shocking scandal. Just one day prior to The Golden Bachelor’s finale, Gerry’s ex – who used the name Carolyn for anonymity – told The Hollywood Reporter that the retiree was not the charming man viewers had fallen in love with.

Claiming that they were in a relationship shortly after Gerry’s wife, Toni, died, Carolyn quickly melted away Gerry’s image – one of a widower who, six years after his wife’s death, was finally ready to dip his toes in the dating pool. Viewers, naturally, were shocked to learn that he reached out to Carolyn just one month after Toni’s passing.

“ABC, Bachelor fans and the contestants all fell hard for sweetheart Gerry,” a source exclusively told Life & Style as the impacts of Gerry’s scandal were felt. “He seemed like the perfect choice. … He’s been exposed as a liar. This is a huge, embarrassing disaster.”

As for Theresa, she was said to be surprised by the accusations against her fiancé, but she is firmly in Gerry’s corner.

“It does cause some red flags for the family, what else can he lie about if he did this? Will something else come out?” a separate insider exclusively told Life & Style. “But he and Theresa have spoken about it and she trusts him and they have moved past it.”

Courtesy of Gerry Turner/Instagram

While the couple are clearly in a good place, the future of the successful spinoff is still up in the air, with the first source telling Life & Style that Gerry’s scandal put the prospect of The Golden Bachelorette on thin ice.

“The Golden Bachelor generated so much excitement and great ratings that they’ve already started planning The Golden Bachelorette, but this news has ruined all that momentum,” the source said. “They definitely have egg on their face.”

