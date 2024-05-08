Kardashian momager Kris Jenner is flaunting major weight loss — but the shrinking reality TV vixen won’t stop the cocktails, says sources who fear for the senior’s health!

“Kris has slimmed down drastically,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style on Wednesday, May 8. “She skips meals all the time. But one thing she hasn’t cut back on is booze. She never goes a day without a few stiff drinks. She loves to joke about having an iron liver but there’s no way this is good for her!”

According to the source, 68-year-old Kris is swilling the sauce on “an empty stomach” and “dieting like crazy,” making folks worry she’s “wreaking havoc” on her aging body!

“She claims she feels fine, but it’s got to be taking a huge toll on her,” the insider explains. “She looks dehydrated all the time, and she’s got terrible mood swings.”

Candid Kris has admitted she’s used vodka to deal with the pressures of raising and mentoring her six famous kids. Just last year, the matriarch talked to daughter Kim Kardashian about the stress of parenthood and clucked, “Why do you think I had my vodka at 5 o’clock every day?”

Kris has even shown off her martini-making skills in an instructional YouTube video. And in a 2020 Keeping Up With the Kardashians confessional, daughter Khloé Kardashian griped about her mom’s gigglefest in California’s wine country.

“This last winery is kind of our go-to whenever we come to Napa, so it’s tradition to stop by. My mom, every time so far, gets her drunkest at this winery,” Khloé gabbed. “Clearly, they have amazing alcohol ’cause Kris is two sheets to the wind, as she would say.”

Concurring sibling Kim also concluded, “Wasted.” The insider adds, “People in Kris’ circle just think it’s time for her to nip it while she can — for her sake and theirs!”