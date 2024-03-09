Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s PDA Photos: Kissing Pictures

Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble are living their best lives as they soak in each other’s love. The couple started dating in 2014 and have maintained a sweet romance for a decade later. Kris, who is 25 years Corey’s senior, hasn’t shied away from sharing PDA photos with her man while they travel the world together.

“Thank you for all you bring into my life and for loving me the way you do,” the Kardashians star wrote via Instagram in November 2023 for Corey’s birthday tribute. “I love making the most beautiful memories together.”