Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s PDA Photos: Kissing Pictures

Getty, Courtesy of Kris Jenner/ Instagram

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s PDA Photos Are Sweet! Kissing and Hand-Holding Pictures of the Couple

Couples
Mar 8, 2024 7:25 pm·
By
Picture

Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble are living their best lives as they soak in each other’s love. The couple started dating in 2014 and have maintained a sweet romance for a decade later. Kris, who is 25 years Corey’s senior, hasn’t shied away from sharing PDA photos with her man while they travel the world together.

two-piece set

Deal of the Day

This Sophisticated Two-Piece Set Is An Absolute Steal — On Sale Now View Deal

“Thank you for all you bring into my life and for loving me the way you do,” the Kardashians star wrote via Instagram in November 2023 for Corey’s birthday tribute. “I love making the most beautiful memories together.”

 

Picture