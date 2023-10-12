It’s wedding season again for the Kardashian clan. After nearly a decade together, matriarch Kris Jenner is finally ready to say “I do” to Corey Gamble! “She’s decided it’s time to seal the deal,” reveals a source. “She leans on Corey so much and feels she owes it to him to make things official.”

The 67-year-old revealed in 2017 that she was skittish about a third marriage after her first two (to the late Robert Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner), as she put it, “didn’t work out so well.” Still, she’s remained devoted to the talent manager, 42, who she’s called “the most amazing partner, best friend and ride or die.” In recent years, tying the knot has become a big talking point within the family, explains the source, adding, “It’s something Kris has been twirling around for years because she really does love Corey.”

The source adds that Kris wants her third trip down the aisle to be memorable and would love something along the lines of Kourtney Kardashian’s splashy Italian wedding to Travis Barker last year, for which the whole family dressed in Dolce & Gabbana. “Kris is excited to plan a big bash somewhere similar.”

The millionaire momager will, of course, insist that Corey sign an ironclad prenup. “Kris and her team are working on it now,” says the source. “She’s not getting married without a prenup in place to protect her fortune.”