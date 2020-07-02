The original momager! Kris Jenner is no stranger to a lucrative deal — and she’s worth an incredible $140 million as a result, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did the Kar-Jenner matriarch accumulate so much coin over the years? Between her own business dealings and those of her five famous daughters, here’s a breakdown of the reality TV mogul’s earnings.

Kris Is the Brain Behind So Many Reality Shows

In 2007, the proud mama pitched Keeping Up With the Kardashians to producer and host Ryan Seacrest — and the rest is history. The show is in its 18th season and is still airing new episodes each year. Kris is, unsurprisingly, an executive producer on the series.

She also served as an executive producer on several spinoff series, including Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Khloe & Lamar and three episodes of Rob & Chyna. She also executive produced her own spinoff, Kris, in 2013.

She is currently executive producer on Kirby Jenner, a new spinoff series on Quibi about Kendall Jenner‘s fictional twin brother.

Kris Manages Her Kids’ Careers

They don’t call her momager for nothing! Kris managers Jenner Communications, based in Los Angeles, and handles every aspect of Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s careers. She also managed Caitlyn Jenner‘s career when they were married.

That means the businesswoman collects a percentage of earnings from each of her children’s jobs. Undoubtedly, that brings in the big bucks with such a successful fam! They often joke about how hard she hustles on KUWTK — and how she rakes in 10 percent on all deals.

Miller Mobley/E! Entertainment

Kris Owns Part of KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics

In 2015, Kris became a silent partner of daughter Kylie’s brand, Kylie Cosmetics. In November 2019, cosmetics company Coty paid $600 million for a 51% stake in the brand and her 10 percent stake skyrocketed. However, she sold half her portion of the company during the multimillion-dollar sale. Her remaining 5 percent stake was worth $30 million pre-tax.

In 2017, Kris also partnered up with Kim on her own makeup brand, KKW Beauty. The same conglomerate, Coty, purchased a 20 percent stake in the company for $200 million. Kris owned 8 percent of the brand at the time, which was worth $80 million after the milestone sale, pre-tax. It is believed she still owns the same stake in the company.

Kris Is an Author

The socialite published a memoir, Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian, in November 2011. She also published a cookbook, In the Kitchen with Kris: A Kollection of Kardashian-Jenner Family Favorites, in October 2014.

Kris Owns Property

The boss babe lives in a sprawling six-bedroom Calabasas home she purchased for $9.9 million in December 2017. She also owns a lavish one-story vacation home in La Quinta, just outside of Palm Springs.