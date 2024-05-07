Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers was practically ~speechless~ at Carson Daly’s appearance after his dramatic weight loss transformation.

At the beginning of The Voice season 25’s first live episode on Monday, May 6, the host, 50, took a moment to introduce coaches Dan, 36, and musical partner Shay Mooney. However, before talking about how excited he was to be there, Dan couldn’t help but slip in a compliment for Carson.

“First of all, you look amazing, Carson,” the country-pop singer said, prompting the TV host to reply, “Thank you, brother.”

Carson has looked noticeably slimmer in recent months after years of his weight fluctuating. Though he hasn’t spoken out about what contributed to his weight loss, the NBC star, who has struggled with anxiety, previously opened up about his weight gain in 2019 and how it was a positive sign for his mental health.

“Fun fact: I assumed recent weight gain was a side effect from an anti-anxiety drug I started,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “Turns out it’s just working. The calmer/happier me is in a better mood and appetite increases.”

Discussing the medication and weight gain on Today, Carson said his doctor told him, “‘There’s not really a weight side effect. Officially, what’s happening is that for the past seven, eight months, you’re experiencing a new, calmer, less anxious version of yourself. Actually, it means the drug’s working.’”

Trae Patton/NBC

“She was right. When I look back, I found I have a whole new happiness and lease on life. I can do anything. I feel like Superman,” he added. “What happens is you end up celebrating life, which means you eat and drink like a king.”

At the same time, Carson said he would find a balance by going to the gym to keep off excess pounds.

In a recent video on Start Today’s Instagram page, Carson reflected on his journey with anxiety and how it felt to finally have a diagnosis.

“Fifteen years ago when I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder and panic disorder, when it became like a real and tangible thing, it really was a great day for me. It’s like, ‘Finally!’ Before that, I thought I was broken, I thought something was wrong in my head. I would have moments of fight or flight. I didn’t understand any of it,” he said in the May 1 clip. “Now I’ve gone the other way, to where I wouldn’t wanna be any other way. It’s my superpower.”