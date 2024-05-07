Kendall Jenner and ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny got cozy while reuniting at a Met Gala afterparty, which took place four months after they split.

After Kendall, 28, and Bad Bunny, 30, attended the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 6, the exes caught up at the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty. The pair appeared to be in good spirits and were spotted chatting on a couch while enjoying a drink, according to a photo obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The model looked gorgeous in a white lace minidress, while the “Dakiti” singer – who served as a co-chair at the gala – wore an all black look and sunglasses.

Kendall and Bad Bunny – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – were first romantically linked in February 2023. Despite being public figures, the pair managed to keep their romance out of the spotlight leading up to their split in December 2023.

One month after they called it quits, an insider told Us Weekly that Kendall and Bad Bunny reconnected. “Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again. They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes,” the source said in January. “It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”

“At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date,” the insider continued about the Kardashians star’s friends. “They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it.”

Despite reportedly staying in touch, Kendall and Bad Bunny’s relationship status is currently unknown.

Before the pair caught up during the afterparty, they both posed for photos on the red carpet by themselves. Kendall stunned in a black ensemble from Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 collection for Givenchy haute couture.

“I made a dream list of who I would ideally want to go with, and I would have died to wear something by Alexander McQueen,” Kendall told Vogue about the outfit, which has never been worn despite being made 25 years ago.

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

She added that the outfit went along with the event’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme, because it’s “beauty that’s been slept on.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny looked handsome in a custom Maison Margiela navy blue suit, which featured white threads and red stripes. The “Diles” singer completed the outfit with an oversized beret, unique sunglasses, leather gloves and a dark blue bouquet of flowers.