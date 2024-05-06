Your account
Fashion’s Biggest Night! The Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2024 Met Gala [Photos]

Fashion & Beauty
May 6, 2024 6:45 pm·
By
Let the glam begin! The Met Gala is the fashion highlight of the year for any celebrity lucky enough to make Vogue global editorial director Anna Wintour‘s coveted guest list. Stars will hit the red carpet on Monday, May 6, showing off some truly incredible and really disappointing looks.

With the theme of the 2024 event being “The Garden of Time” along with the concept of “fleeting beauty,” Met Gala icon Rihanna said she will play it “chill” after wearing many show-stopping looks in years past.

“I know you think I’m lying, it’s chill,” she told E! News about her outfit, adding, “I’m a mom. I don’t got time for a lot of s–t.” So, will she land on the best or worst dressed list?

