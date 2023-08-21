Rihanna officially has a family of four. The singer gave birth to baby No. 2 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in August, Life & Style can confirm.

“They only shared the news with close friends and family,” a source says exclusively, adding, “They just want to focus all their attention on their beautiful baby right now.”

The Savage X Fenty founder stunned fans by revealing her second pregnancy during her the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February, showing off a noticeable baby bump. Her rep confirmed later that evening that Rihanna was expecting another child after giving birth to the couple’s son, RZA, in May 2022.

Rihanna agreed to perform at the Super Bowl prior to becoming pregnant with her second child, deciding to become the headliner in September 2022, four months after RZA’s birth. Despite being approached numerous times and turning down the opportunity, motherhood gave her the power to say “yes.”

“It’s this knowing that you can do anything … even things that seem the craziest, like, ‘I’m going to say yes to the Super Bowl in the middle of postpartum?’” Rihanna told British Vogue in March 2023, “What the heck am I thinking? But you’re geeked on a challenge like that because you know what your body just did. You feel this sense of ‘Nothing is impossible.’”

MEGA

The “Work” singer gushed to the publication of what life was like as a first-time mom. “Oh, my God, it’s legendary. It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever,” Rihanna said, adding, “You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because it doesn’t matter.”

While describing RZA’s birth, she said, “It was beautiful,” and that she was “blessed” with an easy delivery but the overall experience was a “head f–k” for her. “I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

Rihanna and Rocky didn’t reveal RZA’s moniker until May 2023, even though the “Love on the Brain” songstress had worn numerous sweatshirts and articles of clothing with the Wu-Tang Clan leader’s name on it. She’s shared precious photos of the little boy on her Instagram account, including one of him on March 5 looking up at her in tears from his crib. “My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” the then-pregnant superstar wrote in the caption.