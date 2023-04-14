Baby on the way! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven’t confirmed the sex of their baby No. 2, though the “Diamonds” singer seemingly dropped a major hint. Keep scrolling to see clues about the second baby’s sex, learn about the pregnancy and more.

What Is the Sex of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Baby No. 2?

Fans began to speculate that the Fenty Beauty mogul’s second child is a girl after she was spotted shopping for baby items while out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 12.

Rihanna was seen purchasing a pastel pink knitted romper, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Shortly after the snapshots began to circulate online, fans rushed to social media to discuss their theories that the couple is expecting a daughter.

“Omg a lil baby girl on the way? Rihanna is this true??” one fan wrote. Another added, “@rihanna we see you mama. Don’t play with our hearts. We’re hoping for the Fenty baby girl.”

Despite the speculation, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky have confirmed the sex of their second child.

When Did Rihanna Announce That She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2?

The “Umbrella” singer revealed that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2 by debuting her baby bump during the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023.

During the performance, Rihanna sang several of her hits – including “Where Have You Been,” “We Found Love” and “Rude Boy” – as she danced around in a tight all-red ensemble.

One day after the performance, a source exclusively told In Touch that Rihanna and Rocky’s second pregnancy was a surprise. “I don’t think she quite realized how fertile a woman is after giving birth, and was surprised to conceive again so quickly [after her son]!” the insider revealed. “But it’s a welcomed surprise!”

How Many Children Do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have?

The couple – who have been dating since 2020 – became parents when they welcomed their son in May 2022.

While Rihanna has shared several adorable photos of their firstborn on social media, they have not yet revealed his name.

Despite keeping most information about their son out of the spotlight, Rihanna has previously gushed about motherhood.

In November 2022, the “Rude Boy” singer shared that she was enjoying the small moments with her son. “Oh, my God, [in] the mornings, like, seeing his morning face!” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest. It’s my favorite part of the day. … He’s amazing. He’s a happy baby.”