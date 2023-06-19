Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have the Cutest Son! See All the Photos the Parents Have Shared of Their Baby Boy

Adorable! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have finally started to share photos of their baby boy.

The “Diamonds” singer first shared a precious TikTok video of her son seven months after she welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

“Hacked,” the “Disturbia” artist playfully captioned the clip on December 17, 2022.

Rihanna, who delivered her child in Los Angeles, gave birth on May 13, 2022.

Rumors that Rihanna was pregnant first circulated in November 2021. In January 2022, the Fenty Beauty founder and “Fashion Killa” rapper confirmed they were expecting baby No. 1 with a photo shoot around Harlem, New York. She put her baby bump on full display in the photos, confirming the news. “​​How the gang pulled up to black history month,” Rihanna captioned her February 2, 2022, pregnancy reveal via Instagram.

After officially announcing her first pregnancy, Rihanna went on to make a number of fashion statements while rocking her growing baby bump.

As the couple waited for the arrival of their son, an insider told In Touch exclusively in January that the parents were “more in love than ever.”

“She’s always wanted to be a mom and now, it’s happening for her,” the source said while revealing that being a mom was a “dream come true” for the “Disturbia” singer.

An additional source told In Touch that the pair “definitely see themselves getting married” in the future. “This is just the beginning of their new and exciting chapter,” the insider shared about the A-list couple.

A$AP Rocky proved his love while gushing over the pop star during their first red carpet appearance following the pregnancy announcement. “Not to lie or gas it, I’ve just never seen a female look so beautiful pregnant,” he told Extra while attending an event celebrating Fenty Beauty and Fenty skin in February 2022.

Meanwhile, the “Umbrella” singer also raved about her first pregnancy and said she loved being pregnant. “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it,” she told Entertainment Tonight that same month.

During her Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance in February 2023, the “Love The Way You Lie” artist revealed that she is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Keep scrolling to see adorable photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child together.