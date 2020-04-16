Stylish mamas! From Katy Perry to Jodie Turner Smith, some celebrities have served up major maternity style inspiration during their pregnancies. Blake Lively loves putting her baby bump on display in form-fitting gowns while Nikki Bella has been rocking flowy ensembles during her first pregnancy. There are so many ways to personalize your maternity style, and these A-listers have sported adorable looks through the years.

Of course, pregnancy is no walk in the park. There’s morning sickness, tons of dietary restrictions to abide by and the pressure to lose weight once you give birth. Blake Lively had key advice to those stressing over their figure. “You don’t need to be Victoria’s Secret-ready right away because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer,” she said to Sunrise in 2016. “I mean you gave birth to a human being! So I would really like to see that celebrated.” The Rhythm Section actress also noted that her second pregnancy went “a lot faster” during an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan while she was expecting daughter Inez.

Many moms experience differences between their pregnancies. Brie Bella exclusively dished to Life & Style how it’s been during her the second time around. “When I was pregnant with Birdie, all I really experienced was just being tired, but this time, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness. I felt like I’ve constantly been car sick. I’m finally feeling a lot better,” the Total Bellas star explained. “And I think too when you’re pregnant and chasing a toddler around adds a lot, so it’s been harder. So I’m hoping what it means is my labor will be easy because pregnancy was so easy with Birdie but my labor was awful.”

Speaking of being connected with your body, Christina Anstead exclusively gave Life & Style some great guidance for all moms. “I think it’s important we listen to our bodies, especially during pregnancy and after babies,” the Flip or Flop star divulged. “Our bodies are constantly giving us signals about what we can and cannot handle. It’s when we choose to ignore them that we can get overworked and be forced to sit out for a while. I’ve become very in tune with my body and that’s something we really dive into in The Wellness Remodel.”

To all the moms out there, you’re doing amazing. Keep scrolling to see some seriously cute maternity looks from our favorite celebs!