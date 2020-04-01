Hanging in there! Reality TV starlet Brie Bella reveals to Life & Style exclusively that her second pregnancy has “been a lot rougher” than her first pregnancy with husband Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan). “I have to say [the] first trimester really rocked me,” she says.

“When I was pregnant with Birdie, all I really experienced was just being tired, but this time, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness. I felt like I’ve constantly been car sick. I’m finally feeling a lot better,” the 36-year-old tells LS. “And I think too when you’re pregnant and chasing a toddler around adds a lot, so it’s been harder. So I’m hoping what it means is my labor will be easy because pregnancy was so easy with Birdie but my labor was awful.”

Courtesy of @thebriebella/Instagram

Despite the tough times, the retired wrestler’s husband, 38, is thrilled to be welcoming a second child with his wife. “Bryan is over-the-moon happy. It’s something he always wanted,” the brunette beauty gushes about her wrestler beau. “I was the one who was really content with having just one child and kind of thought that was my life, like you know to be a powerful career woman, one kid was all I could balance.”

“When we found out I was pregnant, he’s just been over the moon and I am, too,” the WWE alum admits. “It was shocking for me at first and definitely gave me a little anxiety because I’m like ‘OK, what do we do with two?'”

Luckily, she has a really considerate partner — a side of the wrestling pro we’ll see on Total Bellas when season 5 premieres on E! Thursday, April 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “The one thing that Bryan’s always been so great at is being so attentive to me and my needs,” she raves. “And how he is with Birdie, too, and when I need my breaks, like when you’re pregnant you just need naps and just relaxation and kind of taking control of Bird and doing stuff with her. So it’s just so nice having him.”

Seems like both pregnancies are filled with memories for Brie to relive in the future!

Reporting by Diana Cooper